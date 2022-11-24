Special Technology Zone Authority Becomes Inactive Due to Non-Appointment of Chairman

The Special Technology Zone Authority (STZA) established in the previous government has become inactive, despite the passage of more than four months, the chairman of the Special Technology Zones Authority could not be appointed, and most of the seats of the board members are also vacant, due to which the authority matters have been affected badly.

Chairman of STZA Aamir Hashmi resigned at the beginning of August this year, after which a new chairman could not be appointed nor the temporary charge of this position was assigned to anyone.

Sources told ProPakistani the board of the STZA is also incomplete, most of the board members’ seats are vacant, and some public and private members are to be appointed will be nominated by the chairman, due to which all the important work in the authority has stopped.

Due to the absence of a chairman and an incomplete board, the licenses of zone developers and zone enterprises are not being issued. The authority has only a budget for salaries and daily expenses, but there is no budget for infrastructure and development. Due to financial constraints, the authority is also unable to approve the creation of new clusters and any new technology zones.

When contacted by ProPakistani, an official of the authority said that the affairs of the authority have been badly affected due to the absence of a temporary or permanent chairman board and board members, and the process of appointing a full-time chairman takes 3 to 4 months.

The Authority has approached the Establishment Division and requested to appoint a temporary Chairman till the appointment of a full-time Chairman to run the affairs of the Authority. The Establishment Division has assured to give the temporary charge of the post of chairman to any officer.

The Ministry of IT and the Board of Investment have raised several questions in the past regarding the role of the STZA. When contacted, an officer of the ministry said that in the previous government, an authority was created under the establishment division.

There is not much difference between the work of this authority and the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, the STZA is also announcing tax incentives to IT companies by creating technology zones and the Ministry of IT and Telecom is also doing almost the same thing.

Setting up a separate equivalent body not only leads to duplication of work but also creates confusion for international investors. The disadvantage of creating a separate window is that this authority is almost closed, if this authority was under the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, it could have been run better, the official added.

The STZA Act was approved by both Houses of Parliament in October 2021. In a short time, the Special Technology Zoner Authority approved the creation of the STZ Authority in Lahore, Islamabad, and Haripur. The authority has issued licenses to more than 20 global enterprises to operate in Special Technology Zones, while more than 50 applications are in the pipeline.