Myanmar Grounds Entire Fleet of Pak-China Fighter Jet ‘JF-17 Thunder’

The Myanmar Air Force (MAF) has been forced to ground its Sino-Pak-developed JF-17 Thunder fleet owing to several structural issues and other technical problems, as said by defense analysts and retired MAF pilots.

MAF’s fighter jets, which were designed for the interception, ground attacks, and missile strikes, have been rendered unusable. On top of that, Myanmar lacks the technical skills to address the JF-17-related issues.

According to a former MAF pilot, a fighter jet’s airframe is vulnerable to damage, particularly around the wingtips and hard points, when it faces high gravitational forces.

Similarly, it is worth noting that Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder also proved to be a nightmare for Islamabad last year owing to its high operational and maintenance expenses when compared to modern weapons.

It is pertinent to mention that Myanmar inked a contract with China in 2016 to purchase 16 JF-17s for $25 million each. MAF got the first six aircraft in 2018, making it the first country after Pakistan to acquire a fleet of JF-17s.