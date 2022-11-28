Using Ufone and its packages has now been approved by one of Pakistan’s notable religious scholars, Mufti Tariq Masood. Hence, it is safe to say that Ufone is now a certified halal network. Who knows, you may even get spiritual enlightenment from installing a SIM.

The news comes from one of Masood’s Q&A sessions where he responded to a question related to one of Ufone’s internet packages. The questioner asked whether it is permissible to use the free 2GB or 4GB mobile data you get with a Ufone SIM. Mufti Tariq Masood approved the question, saying that it is definitely permissible to use this package, especially since it comes for free.

Here is the short video clip.

Let us know in the comments if you are becoming a transcended human being after using a Ufone SIM.

Note that this is only a humorous post that is not meant to be taken seriously.