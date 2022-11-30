Pakistan Tops List of Most Rides as Careem Achieves 1 Billion Milestone

Pakistan has become Careem’s largest market after the firm celebrated its one billionth ride.

Based on trips driven over nine billion kilometers in more than 80 cities over 10 years, the one billion ride record spans the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan.

Pakistan, which has a population of about 220 million, has had 299 million rides. Saudi Arabia, which has a population of 35.34 million, has had 242 million rides, while Egypt, which has a population of 104.3 million, has had 230 million rides.

During his discussion with the Express Tribune, startup investment specialist, Kapeel Kumar, said:

Ride-hailing apps have become an important travel alternative in many cities across the globe. In the same way, Pakistan’s increased digital consumption has also fuelled exponential growth of the phenomenon in the country.

Si Global CEO cited the unavailability of decent public transport as the key reason for the high usage. “Passengers suffer on account of non-availability of a decent mode of transportation – which sometimes results in them risking their lives and safety,” he stated.

Simultaneously, analysts have noted that the service charges of ride-hailing applications are rising exponentially. Still, the lack of a decent substitute binds people, especially women, to use ride-hailing services.