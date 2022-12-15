Millat Tractors Stops Production Until Further Notice

Millat Tractors Limited (MTL) has decided to halt production across the country until further notice.

According to a stock filing, the tractor maker will observe nonproduction from December 16, 2022, onwards until further notice.

The filing cited reduced demand for tractors in the country as the main reason for the aforesaid decision.

At the time of filing, the company’s scrip at the bourse stood at Rs. 553.01, down Rs. 17.63 or 3.09 percent on Thursday.

MTL is the fourth publicly listed company to announce the closure of operations in the space of one week. Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) announced on Friday that it would close its refinery for 20 days.

Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited (PSX: KOSM) yesterday decided to halt production activities, while Attock Refinery Limited (PSX: ATRL) temporarily closed its main distillation unit on Tuesday.