Bookme.pk and MCB Bank Team Up to Evolve The Traveling Experience

Bookme.pk has teamed up with the MCB bank to bring a transformation in the travel industry of Pakistan. This is all to revolutionize the traveling experience of people in Pakistan.

Both of the companies collaborated on the mutual vision of making a valuable difference for travel-buffs in Pakistan. Recently, Bookme introduced its Mini App to MCB’s mobile application.

You’re an MCB customer and whether you have to catch an urgent flight or need to travel by bus, look for a comfortable stay in any city or just explore by renting a car. Don’t switch between the apps as now you are able to book all of these and much more through the Bookme Mini App in your MCB mobile application. Last but not the least, Bookme.pk and MCB have been fellow partners in the e-commerce revolution of Pakistan by providing the best in their industries. With such collaborations, Bookme.pk is taking travel and entertainment to the next level in Pakistan. So fix it for yourself with multiple travel options available and experience the traveling at its best.