Zong 4G Is ‘The Only Gen-Z Brand’

With the majority of Pakistan’s population being under the age of 30, Zong 4G has brilliantly placed itself as the only network provider and brand that is suitable for the needs of Gen Z through its latest campaign, Gen Z = Gen Zong.

They have done this by uniting multiple generations of the youth under one banner of “Gen Zong” and by doing so they are furthering their mission of creating a digitally enabled Pakistan.

The campaign brings together celebrity brothers, Ali Zafar and Danyal Zafar, for a thrilling musical experience in which they face off against one another about the digital challenges that the youth have in today’s day and age.

Zong 4G proudly takes the lead in bringing the digital revolution to Pakistan and now is implementing their plans for Gen Z, aptly taking ownership and naming them Gen Zong. Zong 4G is the largest 4G network with over 14,000 4G-enabled sites and the most geographical coverage in both Rural and Urban areas.

Targeting the youth of Pakistan, the script of the song subtly creates the need for a fast and reliable network by including activities that are widely adopted by Gen Z and simultaneously require the best network quality possible.

Zong 4G is the only solution for a connected Pakistan, therefore, making Zong the only brand in Pakistan to handle the needs of the youth.

Earlier in December, Zong launched the song on all digital media platforms keeping in line with the vision of a digitally inclined Pakistan. The campaign was met with a resounding response from our audiences, especially from Gen Z.

The advertisement was thoroughly discussed across social media and created a buzz on not just our platform but across different influential pages as well. The sentiment was greatly positive praising the inclusive approach behind the strategy and the innovative vision for the future.

It was openly acknowledged by the audiences that no other brand has aligned itself this closely with Gen Z. It was also noted that Zong 4G has, in a creative fashion, used the “Z” from their name to brand and align themselves with Gen Z before anyone else could.

The advert completely embodied the true vibe of Gen-Z demographic. The color palette, the music production as well as the choice of Danyal Zafar to appeal to the younger generations were all part of Zong 4G’s strategy to brand themselves as the only network for Gen Z.

Similarly, they included the older generations in their target audience by bringing on Ali Zafar who automatically represents the 25+ years of age audience. By doing this, they have seamlessly brought multiple generations under the banner of Gen Zong.