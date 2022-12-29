Honda Gives New Year Gift With Shocking Bike Price Hike of Up to Rs. 20,000

With the New Year just around the corner, Atlas Honda, instead of well wishes, has extended the burden of rising production costs to its customers in the shape of yet another price hike.
According to the latest notification issued by Atlas Honda, the new prices will take effect from 1 January 2023.
Here are the updated prices of Honda’s bike lineup.
|Model
|Old Price (Rs.)
|New Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|CD70
|121,500
|124,900
|3,400
|CD70 DREAM
|129,900
|133,500
|3,600
|PRIDOR
|161,900
|165,500
|3,600
|CG125
|185,900
|191,500
|5,600
|CG125SE
|219,500
|224,900
|5,400
|CB125F
|283,900
|303,900
|20,000
|CB150F
|353,900
|373,900
|20,000
|CB150F SE
|357,900
|377,900
|20,000
During 2022, Atlas Honda drove on the path of regular and massive price hikes. The bike maker notified a whopping seven price hikes this year.
Considering the prevailing precarious economic conditions, a similar year can be predicted for the bike industry.
If bike prices continue to rise at this rate, most potential purchasers will be unable to afford them soon.