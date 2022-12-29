News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Honda Gives New Year Gift With Shocking Bike Price Hike of Up to Rs. 20,000

By Haroon Hayder | Published Dec 29, 2022 | 11:25 am

With the New Year just around the corner, Atlas Honda, instead of well wishes, has extended the burden of rising production costs to its customers in the shape of yet another price hike.

According to the latest notification issued by Atlas Honda, the new prices will take effect from 1 January 2023.

ALSO READ

Here are the updated prices of Honda’s bike lineup.

Model Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
CD70 121,500 124,900 3,400
CD70 DREAM 129,900 133,500 3,600
PRIDOR 161,900 165,500 3,600
CG125 185,900 191,500 5,600
CG125SE 219,500 224,900 5,400
CB125F 283,900 303,900 20,000
CB150F 353,900 373,900 20,000
CB150F SE 357,900 377,900 20,000

 

ALSO READ

During 2022, Atlas Honda drove on the path of regular and massive price hikes. The bike maker notified a whopping seven price hikes this year.

Considering the prevailing precarious economic conditions, a similar year can be predicted for the bike industry.

If bike prices continue to rise at this rate, most potential purchasers will be unable to afford them soon.


lens

Student Answering Physics Question with Lyrics to Ali Zafar’s Song [Video]
Read more in lens

proproperty

CDA Asks Vista Valley to Stop Advertising Illegal Housing Society
Read more in proproperty
close
>