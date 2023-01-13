Telenor Changing Business Strategy in Entire Asian Market: PTA Report

Telenor is changing its investment strategy not only in Pakistan but also in other Asian countries, according to a report by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The telecom regulator has informed the government that telecom operators in Pakistan are facing problems due to the current economic crisis but Telenor is not changing its strategy only in Pakistan, it is following its business strategy in the entire Asian market.

According to a document available with ProPakistani, PTA has told the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication that Telenor is not only thinking of exiting or merging its business in the Pakistani market, but it is changing its strategy in the entire Asian market. The report says that Telenor’s strategy for the entire Asian market needs to be understood.

The report further says that Telenor exited the Indian market in 2018 and merged with Bharti Airtel. Recently, Telenor Group decided to exit the telecom market in Myanmar. Telenor also changed its investment strategy in Malaysia and Thailand and merged with other companies there.

According to the PTA report, the current economic crisis in Pakistan has also affected the telecom sector. PTA is well aware of the problems faced by telecom operators and is trying to solve these problems.

It states that telecom operators in Pakistan are focused on acquiring additional spectrum and introducing new services but Telenor missed out on spectrum acquisitions in 2014 and 2021, putting it in a difficult position compared to other operators.

According to the report, Telenor needs an additional spectrum to meet customers’ voice and data needs and is considering business models for providing high-speed voice and data services to consumers.