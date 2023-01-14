IT Exporters and Freelancers Can Maintain Foreign Currency Accounts by March

In order to encourage IT companies and freelancers to bring their foreign exchange earnings into the country, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) directed banks to credit 35% of the export proceeds into these exporters’ special foreign currency accounts.

The exporters should be registered with Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) or Pakistan Software Houses Association ([email protected]) and involved in the export of Software, Information Technology (IT) services and IT Enabled Services (ITeS). However, these instructions are valid until March 31, 2023.

These instructions will be reviewed in light of incremental export performance by the IT sector and the realization of export proceeds thereof during this period.

Banks are advised to facilitate these exporters in opening their exporters’ special FCY accounts and for carrying out remittances transaction from their Exporters’ Special FCY retention accounts by (i) issuing corporate debit cards, and (ii) providing digital platforms including FX digital portal, after necessary due diligence and establishing mechanism for ongoing monitoring of permissible payments abroad to meet their business requirements.

Banks are further advised to provide proper training to relevant staff of all foreign exchange dealing branches (FE Designated Officer) to ensure facilitation to the IT-based exporters/freelancers and establish a permanent help desk overseen by two officers not below the rank of Vice President to act as lead coordinators on behalf of the bank to resolve the matters pertaining to account opening, retention in accounts, outward remittances, etc.

The names and contact details of the lead coordinators and designated officers at the Authorized Dealer branches should be made available on the bank’s website immediately.

Authorized dealers may allow the exporters to utilize the funds available in this account for the purposes stated below, without prior approval of SBP, except where specifically mentioned otherwise.