IT Exporters and Freelancers Can Maintain Foreign Currency Accounts by March

In order to encourage IT companies and freelancers to bring their foreign exchange earnings into the country, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) directed banks to credit 35% of the export proceeds into these exporters’ special foreign currency accounts.
The exporters should be registered with Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) or Pakistan Software Houses Association ([email protected]) and involved in the export of Software, Information Technology (IT) services and IT Enabled Services (ITeS). However, these instructions are valid until March 31, 2023.
These instructions will be reviewed in light of incremental export performance by the IT sector and the realization of export proceeds thereof during this period.
Banks are advised to facilitate these exporters in opening their exporters’ special FCY accounts and for carrying out remittances transaction from their Exporters’ Special FCY retention accounts by (i) issuing corporate debit cards, and (ii) providing digital platforms including FX digital portal, after necessary due diligence and establishing mechanism for ongoing monitoring of permissible payments abroad to meet their business requirements.
Banks are further advised to provide proper training to relevant staff of all foreign exchange dealing branches (FE Designated Officer) to ensure facilitation to the IT-based exporters/freelancers and establish a permanent help desk overseen by two officers not below the rank of Vice President to act as lead coordinators on behalf of the bank to resolve the matters pertaining to account opening, retention in accounts, outward remittances, etc.
The names and contact details of the lead coordinators and designated officers at the Authorized Dealer branches should be made available on the bank’s website immediately.
Authorized dealers may allow the exporters to utilize the funds available in this account for the purposes stated below, without prior approval of SBP, except where specifically mentioned otherwise.
- Payment of commission/discount to the overseas agents/buyers/affiliates.
- The shortfall in the realization of up to 10% of the FOB value of export proceeds realized subject to the submission of sufficient documentary evidence for short realization to the satisfaction of the concerned Authorized Dealer. Any shortfall exceeding the 10% limit may also be adjusted through this account.
- Payment abroad against a collection of commercial intelligence, purchase of designs/patterns, market studies, and bonafide export claims.
- Payment for fees/expenses related to the advertisement, promotion, publicity, marketing, brand building, shelf spacing, etc. of products abroad through a third-party agent, e-commerce platforms, digital platforms, or through the company’s own subsidiary/liaison/marketing office abroad.
- The subscription fee for participation in foreign exhibitions, and fairs for promotion/marketing of the company’s products.
- Payment to foreign consultant for the acquisition of services from abroad in relation to enhancing exports of goods/services;
- Payments for hotel booking and other travel expenses abroad, in lieu of official visits of company employees/ directors.
- Payment for warehousing services including insurance of goods warehoused through a third-party agent or through the company’s own subsidiary/liaison/marketing office abroad.
- Payment of lab testing charges, audit/inspection/certification charges, and logistics/other charges for clearance of goods at the destination port, as per the terms of the contract.
- Payment of debit notes to the importer for chargebacks/penalties or any other charges incurred by the importer on behalf of the exporter.
- Refund of advance payment received against goods/ services on account of cancellation of the underlying contracts within one year from the date of receipt of advance payments.
- Payments for registration of patents, copyrights, drug registration, license fee, etc.
- Payment for import by exporters for the purpose of their own business, subject to compliance with applicable Import Policy Orders and related laws/regulations issued by any government department and SBP.
- Payments for software purchasing, hosting, and licensing subscription.
- Payments for dividends of domestic entities to their shareholders abroad.
- Payments for product listing on different platforms, including affiliate platforms.
- Payments for certification fees.
- Payments for acquiring game development services and publishing services.
- Payment for the acquisition of digital services from abroad in accordance with the provisions of Para.