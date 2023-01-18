Telenor Appoints Mindshare as its Media Agency

Telenor has appointed Mindshare as its media agency for both traditional and digital, following a competitive pitch.

Mindshare Pakistan, part of GroupM, is the largest media buying house in Pakistan and is continuously thriving on data, digital, and technology along with its conventional portfolio of business.

The agency also secured gold wins for Campaign Asia’s Media and Digital Media Agency of the Year recently.

Understanding the significance of a data-driven approach, this partnership between Telenor and Mindshare is set to bring several positive changes for both parties and the telecom industry.

Telenor, with its vast reach, customer base, and real-time data, will benefit greatly from Mindshare’s expertise in media, digital , and buying.

“We are truly honored to be appointed as Telenor’s media agency in Pakistan. This provides us with an incredible opportunity to work with one of the most robust telcos. My team and I are extremely delighted and motivated to apply the best of our thinking and capabilities to create winning momentum for Telenor,” said Agha Zohaib, Managing Director, Mindshare Pakistan.

“The tech-driven mindset and the agility in adapting to new challenges are few of the many reasons why the synergy between the two organizations seems promising and passionate.” said Agha Zohaib, Managing Director, Mindshare Pakistan,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Helen McRae, CEO Mindshare Asia Pacific, said, “We are delighted to be appointed as Telenor’s agency in Pakistan. Our ambition of connecting data to good growth for our clients is at the heart of our partnership with Telenor. We look forward to propelling Telenor to even greater heights.”