PCB Calls Up Ignored Veteran Cricketers for ODI World Cup Training Camp

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has called up veteran players including Ahmad Shehzad, Sharjeel Khan, Junaid Khan, and Umar Akmal to join the training camp ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023.

The PCB has sent out referral signals to Sharjeel Khan, Ahmed Shahzad, Umar Akmal, and Junaid Khan for the Fitness and High-Performance Center that will be set up before the World Cup. These players have been out of the national team for a while due to a lack of form and fitness.

However, the new management is keen on bringing back the veterans into the team and giving them a chance to prove themselves. The Fitness and High-Performance Center will play a crucial role in determining the fitness levels of these players and ensuring they are ready to perform at the highest level.

It will be interesting to see how these players perform and if they can make a comeback to the national team for the World Cup. The players who will pass the fitness test will be selected for the upcoming ODI World Cup.

The comeback of the senior players into the national setup is being linked with the change in the frontline administration of the Pakistan Cricket Board and, correspondingly, major changes are expected in the team before the World Cup. The mega-event is scheduled to take place in India later this year.