Female Gang Leader Behind Fake Rape Cases Gets Arrested

Jhelum police reported the arrest of a woman named Beenish on Friday for leading a group involved in extortion using false rape charges. The police discovered that Beenish was in possession of cash and narcotics.

According to the police, Beenish would entice men with promises of love and then use her network of female colleagues to file fraudulent rape complaints against them, stealing millions of rupees from the victims.

ALSO READ Multan Will Host Medical College Entry Tests to Facilitate South Punjab Applicants

Beenish and her friends have been charged with registering 20 false rape cases across Punjab. The police also indicated that they are seeking to apprehend the group’s other members.

This kind of crime not only harms the people who are targeted, but it also destroys the credibility of genuine rape victims, making it difficult for them to seek justice. The authorities must make the necessary efforts to ensure that such cases are handled expeditiously and that the culprits are brought to justice.