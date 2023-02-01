ZTBL Increases Rates of Return on Different Types of Deposits

Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) has declared rates of return on the following PLS & other deposits for the period July 01, 2022, to December 31, 2022, and indicative rates for the period Jan 01, 2023, to June 30, 2023, to onward (till further order).
|
Nature of Account
|
Declared Rates
|
July 01 to
July. 31, 2022 Per Annum
|August. 01 to
Nov. 30, 2022
Per Annum
|01st to 31st December 2022
Per Annum
|January 01 to
June 30, 2023
Per Annum
|1.
|PLS Saving Account
|12.25%
|13.50%
|14.50%
|14.50%
|2.
|ZTBL Asaan Account (Saving)
|12.25%
|13.50%
|14.50%
|14.50%
|3.
|ZTBL Assan Account(other remunerative)
|12.25%
|13.50%
|14.50%
|14.50%
|4.
|ZTBL Junior Account (ZJA)
|12.25%
|13.50%
|14.50%
|14.50%
|5.
|Business Deposit Account
|12.25%
|13.50%
|14.50%
|14.50%
|6.
|ZTBL Senior Citizen Account (ZSCA)
|12.75%
|14.00%
|15.00%
|15.00%
|7
|PLS Term Deposits
|a) 03 Months
|12.40%
|13.65%
|14.65%
|14.65%
|b) 06 Months
|12.55%
|13.80%
|14.80%
|14.80%
|c) 12 Months
|12.75%
|14.00%
|15.00%
|15.00%
|d) 24 Months
|12.80%
|14.05%
|15.05%
|14.85%
|e) 36 Months
|13.00%
|14.25%
|15.25%
|14.50%
|f) 48 Months
|13.20%
|14.45%
|15.45%
|14.00%
|g) 60 Months
|13.40%
|14.65%
|15.65%
|13.50%
|8
|Zarai Term Deposit Certificates (Fixed)
|13.20%
|14.45%
|15.45%
|14.50%
|Premature-Profit rates on ZTDC:
|Before 6 months
|12.25%
|13.50%
|14.50%
|14.65%
|6 months & before 12 months
|12.25%
|13.50%
|14.50%
|14.80%
|12 months & before 24 months
|12.70%
|13.95%
|14.95%
|15.00%
|24 months & before 36 months
|12.80%
|14.05%
|15.05%
|14.85%
|9.
|Mustaqbil Mehfooz Short Term 3 months (Fixed)
|12.40%
|13.65%
|14.65%
|14.65%
|10.
|Rozana Bachat Account (Fixed slabs)
|i) up to Rs.10,000/-
|12.25%
|13.50%
|14.50%
|14.50%
|ii) Rs.10,001/- to Rs.100,000/-
|12.25%
|13.50%
|14.50%
|14.50%
|iii) Rs.100,001/- to Rs.500,000/-
|12.25%
|13.50%
|14.50%
|14.50%
|iv) Rs.500,001/- to Rs.5,000,000/-
|12.25%
|13.50%
|14.50%
|14.50%
|v)Rs.5,000,001/-to Rs.10,000,000/-
|12.25%
|13.50%
|14.50%
|14.50%
|vi) Rs.10,000,001/- and above
|12.25%
|13.50%
|14.50%
|14.50%
|11.
|Zarai Munafa Term Deposit Certificate
(for Rs.0.1 Million each) at a fixed rate for 01 years only for bank employees.
|
12.80%
|
14.05%
|
15.05%
|
15.05%