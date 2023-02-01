ZTBL Increases Rates of Return on Different Types of Deposits

Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) has declared rates of return on the following PLS & other deposits for the period July 01, 2022, to December 31, 2022, and indicative rates for the period Jan 01, 2023, to June 30, 2023, to onward (till further order).

Nature of Account Declared Rates July 01 to July. 31, 2022 Per Annum August. 01 to Nov. 30, 2022 Per Annum 01st to 31st December 2022 Per Annum January 01 to June 30, 2023 Per Annum 1. PLS Saving Account 12.25% 13.50% 14.50% 14.50% 2. ZTBL Asaan Account (Saving) 12.25% 13.50% 14.50% 14.50% 3. ZTBL Assan Account(other remunerative) 12.25% 13.50% 14.50% 14.50% 4. ZTBL Junior Account (ZJA) 12.25% 13.50% 14.50% 14.50% 5. Business Deposit Account 12.25% 13.50% 14.50% 14.50% 6. ZTBL Senior Citizen Account (ZSCA) 12.75% 14.00% 15.00% 15.00% 7 PLS Term Deposits a) 03 Months 12.40% 13.65% 14.65% 14.65% b) 06 Months 12.55% 13.80% 14.80% 14.80% c) 12 Months 12.75% 14.00% 15.00% 15.00% d) 24 Months 12.80% 14.05% 15.05% 14.85% e) 36 Months 13.00% 14.25% 15.25% 14.50% f) 48 Months 13.20% 14.45% 15.45% 14.00% g) 60 Months 13.40% 14.65% 15.65% 13.50% 8 Zarai Term Deposit Certificates (Fixed) 13.20% 14.45% 15.45% 14.50% Premature-Profit rates on ZTDC: Before 6 months 12.25% 13.50% 14.50% 14.65% 6 months & before 12 months 12.25% 13.50% 14.50% 14.80% 12 months & before 24 months 12.70% 13.95% 14.95% 15.00% 24 months & before 36 months 12.80% 14.05% 15.05% 14.85% 9. Mustaqbil Mehfooz Short Term 3 months (Fixed) 12.40% 13.65% 14.65% 14.65% 10. Rozana Bachat Account (Fixed slabs) i) up to Rs.10,000/- 12.25% 13.50% 14.50% 14.50% ii) Rs.10,001/- to Rs.100,000/- 12.25% 13.50% 14.50% 14.50% iii) Rs.100,001/- to Rs.500,000/- 12.25% 13.50% 14.50% 14.50% iv) Rs.500,001/- to Rs.5,000,000/- 12.25% 13.50% 14.50% 14.50% v)Rs.5,000,001/-to Rs.10,000,000/- 12.25% 13.50% 14.50% 14.50% vi) Rs.10,000,001/- and above 12.25% 13.50% 14.50% 14.50% 11. Zarai Munafa Term Deposit Certificate (for Rs.0.1 Million each) at a fixed rate for 01 years only for bank employees. 12.80% 14.05% 15.05% 15.05%