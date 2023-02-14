Lawsuit Claims Afiniti’s Founder Zia Chishti Offered Company Secrets and Tech to China

Software company Afiniti has accused its disgraced founder and former executive Zia Chishti of stealing its tech and other secrets and offering them to vested interests in China.

A lawsuit filed earlier this month alleges Chishti to have taken source code and other trade secrets with him when the Pakistani-American entrepreneur left Afiniti in 2021 following sexual assault allegations, international media reported on Monday.

Afiniti claims Chishti stole the technology by refusing to hand over his company computer when he resigned. According to the lawsuit filed in Washington DC, he has since established his own companies in Pakistan and China and offered technology to state-backed companies like China Mobile.

The AI firm’s lawsuit claims Chishti conspired with his wife and others “to set up an array of companies based in China, Pakistan, and elsewhere to improperly convert and commercially exploit Afiniti Trade Secrets”.

Afiniti claims that Chishti’s new entities targeted and hired Afiniti employees, who then worked in the American company’s former Chinese offices and used the same logo. Chishti’s successor as Afiniti CEO Larry Babbio recently commented, “We will continue to vigorously enforce our legal rights, whether in China or elsewhere, and we are confident that the action we are taking today will deliver the right result”.

Chishti has so far denied stealing Afiniti’s technology, saying that the tech firm’s allegations are “detached from reality”. He added that Afiniti had accepted his offer to resolve the issue by reviewing Isbei’s code base, meticulously maintained on GitHub. “This will make it clear that there has been no misappropriation. It will be telling if Afiniti refuses this offer,” he said.

It is worth mentioning that the company’s technology is sold to customer service departments such as AT&T, Sky, and Virgin Media in order to better match call center employees with customers.

Chishti was forced out of his roles as the Chairman, CEO, and Director of Afiniti in 2021 after a student at Columbia Law School told members of the US Congress how he had pressured her into an intimate relationship.

A year later, Chishti and his wife filed a defamation suit against his victim in December 2022. The previous secret arbitration ruling against him, which awarded the complainant millions of dollars, was later made public by the US Congress. It said his conduct had been outrageous in character and extreme in degree, going beyond all possible bounds of decency.

To date, Chishti continues to deny all allegations of such nature.