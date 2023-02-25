Naytel Rolls Out IPv6

Nayatel – the first FTTH (Fiber-to-the-Home) provider in South Asia and a premium telecommunications company in Pakistan, is taking another leap toward technical advancement by rolling out IPv6 functionality for all its customers.

IPv6 is the latest generation of the Internet Protocol (IP) address standard which will eventually replace the IPv4 standard we are all familiar with. As the global number of devices connecting to the internet continues to grow rapidly, we’ve already exhausted the supply of IPv4 addresses.

IPv4 uses 32-bit (232) addresses which allows for connectivity of nearly 4.3 billion IPs – that was mostly used up by 2015. Fortunately, the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) foresaw this issue in 1998 and created IPv6, based on a 128-bit (2128) addressing scheme. The 96-bit difference translates into an exponential increase to a mind-boggling 340 trillion, trillion, trillion addresses.

The seemingly infinite supply of IP addresses is not the only improvement IPv6 has. There are several use cases like more efficient routing, packet processing as well as directed data flows (multicast support), simplified network configuration, built-in security, and support for new services (true end-to-end connectivity bypassing Network Address Translation – NAT). While the direct benefits of IPv6 improve the efficiency of connectivity, it opens the future for the development of much more complex and secure network configurations.

Nayatel has been pioneering the telecommunications sector for nearly two decades. Besides providing premium triple-play (high-speed fiber internet, cable TV, and telephone) services, the company offers a wide variety of additional services for both Home and Corporate customers like its diverse cloud-based solutions, Naya TV app, and various value-added services.

Headquartered in Islamabad, with services available in Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Multan, and recently Sialkot, Nayatel is well on its way to establishing itself as a nationwide, premium telecommunications brand.