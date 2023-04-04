Unity Foods Appoints Nutshell Communications as Communications and Strategic Engagements Partner

Unity Foods Limited, a leading food producer and supplier to the nation’s food security system, entered into a Communications and Strategic Engagements partnership with Nutshell Communications (Private) Limited.

An agreement in this regard was signed by both parties recently, at Nutshell Group’s Head Office, by Farrukh Amin, CEO, Unity Foods Limited, and Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder & CEO, Nutshell Group.

Senior officials from both organizations were also present at this ceremony, including Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman (Rtd), Chief Executive Strategic Engagements, Nutshell Group; Lt Gen Omar Mahmood Hayat (Rtd), Chairman, Unity Foods Limited; Lt Gen Rizwan Akhtar (Rtd), Adviser Taqatwar Pakistan Program; Maj Gen Shahzad Naeem Khan (Rtd), Chief Public Affairs Officer, Nutshell Group; and Rabia Shoaib Ahmad, Director & Chief Operating Officer, Nutshell Group.

On the occasion, CEO Unity Foods Limited, Farrukh Amin, said, “We are committed to ensuring food security in our homeland under our slogan ‘Food for Life’ through empowering farmers, implementing digital disruption, and developing an efficient farm-to-fork supply chain across Pakistan.”

“In this regard, our partnership with Nutshell Communications will promote our cause nationwide through its expertise in narrative building, leadership positioning, strategic engagements, media advocacy, and creating mass awareness about our ambitions and initiatives.”

Founder & CEO, Nutshell Group, Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, said, “The partnership between Unity Foods and Nutshell Communications will aim at creating awareness of the mutual and national objective of ensuring food security in the country through effective communication channels and tools.”

“I also strongly believe in the potential of their program Taqatwar Pakistan for the progress of our agriculture sector. With our mutual efforts, I hope to see our agri-economy develop to not only fulfill the country’s requirements but regain its position as a major exporter. We are committed to playing our role to make Pakistan a food-secure nation.”

Unity Foods, a private company listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), produces various famous food brands including its flagship brand, Sunridge. It has also launched a countrywide initiative by the name of Taqatwar Pakistan, which aims to eradicate malnutrition in Pakistan for a brighter and more prosperous future for all.