Photo Featuring Khushdil Shah Wins World Sports Photography 2022 Award

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Apr 12, 2023 | 5:06 pm

An eye-catching photo of Khushdil Shah, the middle-order Pakistani batter, has won the World Sports Photography 2022 award in the cricket category.

Renowned Pakistani photographer, Mohammad Arbaz, who took the picture, confirmed that he has received an email about winning the GOLD award in the cricket category.

“Extremely happy and overwhelmed to announce that I received an email this morning stating that I have won the GOLD award in the cricket category,” Arbaz wrote on Twitter.

The photo is of the left-hander, Khushdil, hitting a shot in an unspecified match in Karachi last year.

The 28-year-old cricketer had been an integral part of the white-ball national squad for a couple of years before going out of favor due to a string of poor performances.

Due to poor performance in the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup 2022, the left-handed batter lost his place in both the 50-over and shortest format of cricket.

The Bannu-born cricketer has represented Pakistan in 24 T20I matches, scoring 309 runs at an average of 20.6, while in 10 ODIs, he has scored 199 runs at an average of 33.2.

