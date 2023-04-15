Microfinance Sector Attracts Savings of Over Rs. 500 Billion

The microfinance sector has attracted over 90 million savers and savings of more than Rs. 500 billion, an all-time high recorded by the end of 2022.

According to Pakistan Microfinance Network (PMN), the number of savers surged to 93.9 million and the deposited amount stood at Rs. 514 billion by end of 2022, showing a growth of 19% and 21% year-on-year respectively.

The microfinance banks offered a profit rate of up to 15% to savers on different saving certificates and accounts which mobilized a handsome amount during 2022. The active savers were onboarded by the bank due to the services of m-wallets which attracted 64.4 million customers besides 14 million savers maintained by branches of different banks. Mobilink Microfinance Bank and Telenor Microfinance Bank continued to dominate the market with a total of 77 million active savers.

The average loan size also decreased to Rs. 23,953 from the preceding year of 2021 which stood at Rs. 28,292. The average size of the loan ticket fell as the number of borrowers grew, according to the data.

Active Borrowers Surged to Over 9 million

On the other hand, the number of active borrowers in the sector grew to 9.09 million by end of 2022 versus 8.12 million recorded by end of 2021. The overall gross loan portfolio also increased to Rs. 491 billion in 2022 from Rs. 392 billion reported in 2021 which showed an addition of nearly Rs. 100 billion, depicting a double-digit increase of 25%.

The increase in borrowers witnessed an encouraging trend in the microfinance sector which had been facing multiple issues due to Covid-19 and then floods in rural areas. The recovery of loans has been a challenge for various microfinance banks which posted huge losses in 2022.

In terms of market share and lending portfolio, Khushhali Bank Limited led the market with an 18% share and a lending portfolio of Rs. 89 billion, closely followed by HBL MFB with a market share of 17.9% and a loan portfolio of Rs. 87 billion.

However, the penetration rate of the microfinance sector fell to 22.7% in 2022 from 39.6% in the preceding year due to various challenges related to the flood-hit economy. The footprint of microfinance banks and institutions grew to 4,085 by end of 2022 across Pakistan.