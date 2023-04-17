Naila Kiani Becomes First Pakistani Woman to Conquer Nepal’s Annapurna I

Renowned Pakistani female mountaineer, Naila Kiani, has etched her name in history as she becomes the first woman from Pakistan to conquer the formidable Annapurna I.

Naila, who is part of a six-member team, achieved this remarkable feat on Monday morning when she waved the national flag at the staggering height of 8,091 meters in Nepal.

The news of summiting the mountain was officially announced by her expedition organizers, Seven Summit Treks, who lauded her extraordinary achievement.

This achievement also marks her fourth successful summit of peaks that exceed 8,000 meters, making her the first Pakistani woman mountaineer to achieve this remarkable feat.

Before this milestone, Kiani had summited K2, G1, and G2, showcasing her indomitable spirit and unwavering determination to conquer some of the most challenging mountains.

On this historic visit to Nepal, Naila Kiani has set her sights on scaling Mount Everest (8,849 m), the tallest mountain in the world, and Lhotse, the fourth tallest mountain at 8,516 meters.

It is worth noting that she as well as Shahroz Kashif are part of a six-member team that includes two other Pakistanis and Arjun Vajpayee from India.

Naila, who is also a trained boxer, was presented with an award in December 2021 by the President of Pakistan in acknowledgment of her achievements and contributions to mountaineering.