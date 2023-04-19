Transforming Karachi with Sustainability, Affordability, and Comfort

The corporates in any mega-city work on one very important paradigm and that is being partners with the residents of the city to ensure that their presence is valued and enjoyed. Corporates in Pakistan have yet to strengthen their contributions to the cities that house their headquarters for main offices but the consciousness is seeping in and CSR is expanding for the same reason. Karachi is the blood that flows through the veins of Pakistan and K-Electric is what keeps it powered. As the only vertically integrated Power Company, KE enjoys an undisputed claim to Karachi, and their 30 by 30 plan is geared towards making Karachi strong with sustainability, affordability, and comfort.

Visions set the path for the team, and combining one big frame of ideas with clear visibility enables the company to a continuous flow of growth and opportunities not just in terms of revenue but also for their impact on the lives of their customers. They need to be holistic and profound for ensuring the well-being, and ease of their clientele. K – Electric‘s Vision 30-30 is not a jump to the next millennia but rather a goal of enhancing four major domains by 30% for a positive impact on the environment, production, and utility of the company.

The four selected fields are set in terms of priorities based on the analysis of the needs and wants of the customer base as well as the requirement in compliance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG). The world is shifting to clean energy and KE is committed to working towards cleaner and cheaper energy for Karachi. In the ambitious project, therefore, renewable energy tops the list.

Pakistan is beset with power crises and a burgeoning population. Karachi itself is a mini-Pakistan with a 30 million plus population and increasing. Alternate resources are essential to meet the growing demand to ensure availability as well as to bring down the carbon footprint. K- Electric plans to have strong foundations to build a greener, more sustainable future. The prevalence of regular sunshine and wind, ample space, and great steps forward in hydrogen production and waste-to-energy are part of the grand scheme to make Karachi the recipient of cleaner and greener energy to strengthen its journey toward a sustainable future.

Solar and coal are the two main resources, along with wind and hydel. K-Solar has already been launched and K- Electric is looking at Coal-fired generation as well. Wind power is also on the agenda and by 2030, a substantial 30% of production will be renewable-based.

Increasing the volume of generation is next and it will be on two fronts. One by mixing the renewable portfolio and the other by adding more generation plants. To meet the growing industrial, commercial, and residential demand in the metropolitan city of Karachi, K-Electric continues to expand its generation portfolio both through its generation and IPPs. Winder/Bela, Sind Solar energy, Solar, Hydel, and Wind projects will be optimized in the first stage to aim for taking over at least 30% of the power generation.

New plants like 900 MW BQPS III Power Project, 2,050 MW Power from National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), 150 MW Vindar Uthal Bela (VUB) Solar Power Project, 350 MW Sindh Solar Project (SSEP) and 330 MW Siddiqsons Energy Limited (SEL) will be increasing the volume of production by at least 30% by 2030.

The customer base comes third. K- Electric has Industrial, commercial, and residential customers with varying requirements. Pakistan’s shortfall in megawatts affects all customers but the small commercial and residential take the bigger impact. With the increase and renewable sources and production, KE is looking at bridging the gap. By 2030 they plan to not only reduce the shortfall but increase their customer base by at least 30%. This will have a larger portion of suburban Karachi and Sind getting connected to this vertically integrated power facility.

Last but not least is the line loss which has been a huge concern. One of the main causes of power loss is the Joule effect found in transformers and power lines. The energy is lost in the form of heat in the conductors. K-Electric is working on solutions to address this issue. Their recent Innovation Challenge had identified this amongst others as one of their main concerns and had accepted solutions from the research labs across Pakistani universities. They hope to reduce it by 30% at least to make electricity flow cleaner and stronger.