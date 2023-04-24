Sri Lanka to Give 2 More Elephants to Pakistan Despite Noor Jehan’s Tragic Death

After the tragic death of Noor Jehan, an African elephant in the Karachi Zoo, Sri Lanka has offered to gift two elephants to Pakistan.

Honorary Consul General of Sri Lanka, Yasin Joyia, confirmed the development to a local TV channel. The diplomat informed that a request for the elephants had been sent to the Sri Lankan High Commissioner, while the country’s high court has already banned sending elephants abroad in a past verdict.

According to Joyia, Sri Lanka will send two female elephants to Pakistan – one for the Karachi Zoo and another for Lahore. He further added that there is currently no elephant in Lahore’s zoo after the death of Suzi in May 2017.

Joyia expressed grief over Noor Jehan’s demise, who reportedly died after prolonged health issues exacerbated by a lack of care at the zoo.

The Sri Lankan envoy said that the names of the elephants will be given by the government back home and that the announcement of their arrival will be made in the next few days.

Notably, animal rights activists have been vocal about the mistreatment of animals in the zoo, especially after the story of Noor Jehan came to light. The Internet had strongly reacted to her painful end, blaming “criminal negligence” by the zoo’s administration and their disregard towards animal rights. This had prompted calls for the zoo’s shutdown.