Pakistan Summits ICC ODI Rankings Under Babar Azam’s Captaincy

Pakistan cricket team has climbed up to the top of the ICC ODI rankings after winning the fourth ODI against New Zealand at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

Pakistan’s 4-0 lead against New Zealand has taken them to the summit of the ICC ODI rankings. Pakistan set a formidable target of 335, which New Zealand failed to chase and bundled out for 232.

ALSO READ Umar Gul Identifies How Shaheen Can Become a More Lethal Bowler

Pakistan has now claimed the top position in the ICC ODI rankings after surpassing India and Australia.

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi Hosts Pakistan Cricket Team at His Home for Dinner Party

This is a promising sign for Pakistan before the ODI World Cup 2023 as they will carry along the confidence of being the top-ranked team into the mega event. Cricket fans will be eagerly watching to see if Pakistan can maintain their winning streak and achieve this major milestone.

Pakistan will have to win the last match as well to stay the top-ranked team, otherwise, the Men in Green will slide back to the second spot.