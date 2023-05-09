IT Minister Lauds Google’s Skill Development Programs

Federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque has said that Google’s programs of skill development in emerging technologies and soft skills are very much aligned with the vision of Ministry of IT.

Addressing as the Chief Guest at the Google Career Certificates 2.0 Launch ceremony organized by Google Asia Pacific on Tuesday, the minister said that in this era of digitalization, limited skills are never enough; young people need to stay updated with the fast-paced trendy world.

The minister welcomed the Google Asia Pakistan team and lauded the efforts to launch their new version of Career Certificates Program for Pakistan. He said that with more than two-thirds of the population under 30 years of age, Pakistan’s population boasts an enormous potential of young people.

“This demographic presents a unique opportunity for growth and development if we can harness their talents and channel them in the right direction” he added.

He said Google Career Certificates focused on 6 in-demand areas related to digital, including:

IT support,

Project management,

Data analysis,

UX design,

IT automation,

Digital marketing and E-commerce.

Now, in 2023, google has announced 3 highly demanded courses:

Business intelligence

Advanced data analytics, and

Cybersecurity

These programs will ensure that Pakistanis are ready for the future of the Pakistani job economy.

Growth in exports

The IT minister said that the good thing about the Google Career Certificate Scholarships for skill development courses is whether you are new to some field or don’t have a relevant academic background, you can still enroll for the course.

Haque highlighted that, in 2022, Google in collaboration with partners IRM and Ignite, gave out 15,000 scholarships to Pakistanis and added that this year Google in collaboration with partners IRM and Tech Valley, will give out a total of 44,500 scholarships to Pakistanis.

He extended his full support to Google team for creating this initiative and leveraging the latest technologies to empower the Pakistani youth.