Police Arrest Man Accused of Stoning 9 People to Death

The suspect responsible for brutally stoning individuals to death, while they slept on the footpath, has been arrested in Sargodha.

As per police officials, this particular culprit has tragically claimed the lives of nine people thus far. Identified as a drug addict, the perpetrator employed the cruel method of pelting stones at his victims after robbing them.

ALSO READ FIA and Interpol Arrest Murder Suspect in Saudi Arabia

The accused targeted innocent individuals peacefully sleeping on the footpath, robbing them of their belongings before fleeing the scene.

Thanks to the utilization of fingerprints, DNA, and forensic analysis, the police successfully arrested Asghar, the suspected murderer, from Chak 43 North. During the course of the investigation, the suspect admitted to taking the lives of nine people.

ALSO READ CDA Launches Plan to Tackle Air Pollution and Water Contamination

Authorities have observed a common pattern in all the incidents, where the victims were struck on the head with a heavy object in secluded locations. Consequently, the accused faces nine registered murder cases across various police stations, while further investigations remain ongoing.