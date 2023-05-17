Pakistani Mountaineers Naila Kiani and Nadia Azad Scale World’s 4th Highest Peak

Two Pakistani women climbers have etched their names in mountaineering history by successfully conquering Lhotse, the fourth-highest mountain in the world.

According to the details, Naila Kiani and Nadia Azad achieved this awe-inspiring feat yesterday, just days after summiting Mount Everest, the highest peak on the planet.

Kiani became the first Pakistani woman to reach the summit of Lhotse and established herself as the first non-Nepalese mountaineer to conquer Mount Everest this season.

The exceptional accomplishments of this mother of two have solidified her position as the first Pakistani woman to ascend six out of the 14 eight-thousanders.

Naila Kiani, who is also a professional boxer, has previously climbed Annapurna I in Nepal, K2, and Gasherbrum I and II before scaling the fourth-highest peak in the world.

Meanwhile, Nadia Azad, a British citizen of Pakistani origin, mirrored Naila’s exceptional accomplishments by ascending both Lhotse and Mount Everest within days.

Having already conquered three peaks above 8,000 meters this season, Nadia aims to complete an ambitious quest of scaling all five majestic eight-thousanders in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier this week, Sajid Sadpara successfully scaled Mount Everest in Nepal without the use of supplemental oxygen or Sherpa support.