Leading Hotel Group in Dubai Announces 50 Jobs With Salaries of Over 6400 Dirhams

Jumeirah, a renowned hotels and resorts group, has dominated the global hospitality industry for over two decades. The company has announced over 50 job opportunities available to candidates of all nationalities.
A career at Jumeirah promises not only professional growth but also a nurturing environment that values employees’ personal beliefs. As an established employer, Jumeirah prioritizes effective communication, recognition, motivation, and support to empower individuals in their career advancement.
Benefits of Working in Jumeirah Group
- Competitive salaries exceeding AED 6,000.
- Comprehensive medical insurance coverage.
- Transportation facilities for employees.
- Accommodation arrangements.
- Return tickets to the home country.
- Complimentary meals for all employees.
Jumeirah Group Hotels & Resorts Job Opportunities
- Hotel Locations: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and other places across UAE.
- Eligible Nationalities: Residents of all nationalities, including Pakistan, are welcome to apply.
- Education Requirements: Equivalent degree or diploma holders.
- Experience: Relevant experience as per the specific position.
- Gender: Open to both male and female applicants.
- Salary Range: AED 2900 to AED 6400 per month.
- Benefits: Competitive benefits package in accordance with UAE labor laws.
Please note that the information provided is subject to change.
Required Documents for Jobs
All the jobs mentioned on the career portal have different documentation criteria. You can check it by visiting the official website or by clicking “Apply Now” in the table given below.
Vacancies Open in UAE
|Jobs
|Place
|Finance Assistant – Stores and Receiving – Jumeirah Creekside Hotel
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Accounts Receivable – Finance – Zabeel House by Jumeirah the Greens
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Guest Service Executive – Concierge – Jumeirah Pre-Opening Hotel
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Team Leader – Food and Beverage – Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Assistant Manager – Human Capital – Jumeirah Emirates Towers
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Mixologist – Food & Beverage – Jumeirah Al Naseem
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Sous Chef – Culinary – Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Assistant Outlet Manager – Food and Beverage – Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Junior Sous Chef – Culinary – Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Brand & Digital Marketing Manager – Jumeirah Group and Corporate
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Receptionist (Guest Service Executive) – Front Office – Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab – Residences
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Waiter– Mina A’ Salam Hotel – Madinat Jumeirah Resort
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Restaurant General Manager – Jumeirah Al Naseem
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Outlet Manager – Food & Beverage – Jumeirah Al Naseem
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Senior Waiter/ess – Mina A’ Salam Hotel – Madinat Jumeirah Resort
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Waiter/ess – Food and Beverage – Jumeirah Living Marina Gate
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Villa Manager – Guest Relations – Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Guest Services Executive – Front Office – Jumeirah Zabeel Saray
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Assistant Digital Marketing Manager – Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Multi-Media Content Creator – Jumeirah Restaurants
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Assistant Restaurant Manager – Mina A’ Salam Hotel – Madinat Jumeirah Resort
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Uniform Attendant – Housekeeping – Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Tailor – Housekeeping – Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Laundry Attendant – Housekeeping – Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Director of Sales – Jumeirah Zabeel Saray
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Director of Revenue Distribution at Jumeirah Group & Corporate
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Assistant PR and Marketing Manager – Madinat Jumeirah Resort
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Senior Sales Manager/Sales Manager – Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Play Attendant – Sinbad’s Kids Club – Jumeirah Zabeel Saray
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Chef De Partie – Culinary – Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab Residences
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Commis 1 – Culinary – Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab Residences
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Guest Services Executive – Front Office – Jumeirah Al Naseem
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Guest Relations Executive – Food and Beverage – Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Bartender – Food and Beverage – Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Commis Chef – Jumeirah Living Marina Gate
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Senior Sales Manager GCC – Sales & Marketing – Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Team Leader – Housekeeping – Jumeirah Al Naseem
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Team Leader – Food & Beverage – Jumeirah Al Naseem
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Waiter/ess – Food & Beverage – Jumeirah Al Naseem
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Guest Relations Executive – Guest Relations – Jumeirah Al Naseem
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Guest Services Executive – Front Office – Jumeirah Beach Hotel
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Sales Executive (Asia) – Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Demi Chef de Partie – Culinary – Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Chef De Partie – Main Kitchen – Jumeirah Creekside Hotel
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Finance Assistant (Stores) – Jumeirah Zabeel Saray
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Front Office Team Leader – Jumeirah Living Marina Gate
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Assistant Front Office Manager – Jumeirah Living Marina Gate
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Sales Executive – J Club
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Manager – Revenue Management – Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Assistant Manager – Front Office – Jumeirah Zabeel Saray
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Sales Agent – Telecommunications – Jumeirah Zabeel Saray
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Assistant Manager – Zenzi – Jumeirah Zabeel Saray
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Guest Relations Executive – Food and Beverage – Jumeirah Al Naseem
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Executive Chef – Jumeirah Al Naseem
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Butlers Manager – Guest Relations – Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Assistant Front Office Manager – Front Office – Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Director of Food and Beverage – Food and Beverage – Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Assistant Manager – Housekeeping – Mina A’ Salam Hotel
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Bell Attendant – Concierge – Jumeirah Pre-Opening Hotel
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Doorman – Concierge – Jumeirah Pre-Opening Hotel
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Duty Manager – Front Office – Zabeel House by Jumeirah the Greens
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Outlet General Manager – SAL – Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Manager – Guest Relations – Mina A’ Salam Hotel
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Team Leader – Hotel Restaurants – Mina A’ Salam Hotel
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Guest Services Executive (Seasonal Role) – Front Office – Mina A’ Salam Hotel
|UAE
|Apply Now
How to Apply
To apply for a position, you can visit Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts career portal by clicking here. You can also send them your resume by following these instructions:
- Compose a new email message.
- In the subject line, clearly state “Applying for Position.”
- Address the email to [email protected]
- Attach your curriculum vitae (CV) to the email.
- Craft a message expressing your interest and suitability for the desired position.
- Double-check that you have included all relevant information.
- Proofread the email for any errors or typos.
- Click the “Send” button to submit your application.
Benefits of Living in Dubai and UAE
Living in Dubai and the UAE comes with several perks and benefits. Here are some amazing ones:
Tax-Free Income: UAE residents enjoy the benefit of tax-free income, which means they can keep more of what they earn.
Modern Infrastructure: Dubai and the UAE have modern and advanced infrastructure, including state-of-the-art transportation systems, well-maintained roads, and impressive architectural marvels.
Cultural Diversity: The UAE is a melting pot of cultures, offering a diverse and multicultural environment with people from various backgrounds.
Safety and Security: Dubai and the UAE are known for their high levels of safety and security, providing a safe environment for residents and visitors.
High-Quality Healthcare: The UAE offers excellent healthcare facilities and services, with internationally renowned hospitals and medical centers.
Education Opportunities: Dubai provides a wide range of educational institutions, including prestigious international schools and universities.
Vibrant Social Life: Dubai and the UAE offer a vibrant and cosmopolitan social scene with a variety of entertainment options, including world-class restaurants, shopping malls, and cultural events.
Outdoor and Recreational Activities: From stunning beaches and desert adventures to water sports and golf courses, the UAE offers a range of outdoor activities and recreational opportunities.
Business and Career Opportunities: Dubai serves as a regional business hub, providing numerous employment and entrepreneurial prospects across various industries.
Luxurious Lifestyle: The UAE is synonymous with luxury and opulence, offering a high standard of living with access to luxury hotels, resorts, and upscale shopping experiences.