Leading Hotel Group in Dubai Announces 50 Jobs With Salaries of Over 6400 Dirhams

Jumeirah, a renowned hotels and resorts group, has dominated the global hospitality industry for over two decades. The company has announced over 50 job opportunities available to candidates of all nationalities.

A career at Jumeirah promises not only professional growth but also a nurturing environment that values employees’ personal beliefs. As an established employer, Jumeirah prioritizes effective communication, recognition, motivation, and support to empower individuals in their career advancement.

ALSO READ Dubai Deira Clock Tower to Undergo a Spectacular Upgrade

Benefits of Working in Jumeirah Group

Competitive salaries exceeding AED 6,000.

Comprehensive medical insurance coverage.

Transportation facilities for employees.

Accommodation arrangements.

Return tickets to the home country.

Complimentary meals for all employees.

Jumeirah Group Hotels & Resorts Job Opportunities

Hotel Locations : Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and other places across UAE.

: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and other places across UAE. Eligible Nationalities : Residents of all nationalities, including Pakistan, are welcome to apply.

: Residents of all nationalities, including Pakistan, are welcome to apply. Education Requirements : Equivalent degree or diploma holders.

: Equivalent degree or diploma holders. Experience : Relevant experience as per the specific position.

: Relevant experience as per the specific position. Gender : Open to both male and female applicants.

: Open to both male and female applicants. Salary Range : AED 2900 to AED 6400 per month.

: AED 2900 to AED 6400 per month. Benefits: Competitive benefits package in accordance with UAE labor laws.

Please note that the information provided is subject to change.

Required Documents for Jobs

All the jobs mentioned on the career portal have different documentation criteria. You can check it by visiting the official website or by clicking “Apply Now” in the table given below.

Vacancies Open in UAE

How to Apply

To apply for a position, you can visit Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts career portal by clicking here. You can also send them your resume by following these instructions:

Compose a new email message.

In the subject line, clearly state “Applying for Position.”

Address the email to [email protected]

Attach your curriculum vitae (CV) to the email.

Craft a message expressing your interest and suitability for the desired position.

Double-check that you have included all relevant information.

Proofread the email for any errors or typos.

Click the “Send” button to submit your application.

Benefits of Living in Dubai and UAE

ALSO READ Govt Decides to Fail Students Involved in Making TikTok Videos

Living in Dubai and the UAE comes with several perks and benefits. Here are some amazing ones:

Tax-Free Income: UAE residents enjoy the benefit of tax-free income, which means they can keep more of what they earn.

Modern Infrastructure: Dubai and the UAE have modern and advanced infrastructure, including state-of-the-art transportation systems, well-maintained roads, and impressive architectural marvels.

Cultural Diversity: The UAE is a melting pot of cultures, offering a diverse and multicultural environment with people from various backgrounds.

Safety and Security: Dubai and the UAE are known for their high levels of safety and security, providing a safe environment for residents and visitors.

High-Quality Healthcare: The UAE offers excellent healthcare facilities and services, with internationally renowned hospitals and medical centers.

Education Opportunities: Dubai provides a wide range of educational institutions, including prestigious international schools and universities.

ALSO READ Rupee Ends Week With More Losses Against US Dollar

Vibrant Social Life: Dubai and the UAE offer a vibrant and cosmopolitan social scene with a variety of entertainment options, including world-class restaurants, shopping malls, and cultural events.

Outdoor and Recreational Activities: From stunning beaches and desert adventures to water sports and golf courses, the UAE offers a range of outdoor activities and recreational opportunities.

Business and Career Opportunities: Dubai serves as a regional business hub, providing numerous employment and entrepreneurial prospects across various industries.

Luxurious Lifestyle: The UAE is synonymous with luxury and opulence, offering a high standard of living with access to luxury hotels, resorts, and upscale shopping experiences.