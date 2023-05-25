Another Talented Foreign Player Ready to Join Pakistan Football Team

After renowned names like Otis Khan and Easah Suliman, another foreign footballer, Rahis Nabi, is set to join the Pakistan football team ahead of the important football season.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who has previously represented teams like Burnley and West Brom, has also played for the Men in Green in the World Cup Qualifiers in 2018.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) announced on its Twitter handle that the England-born midfielder is ready to represent the Shaheens.

Earlier this week, former Manchester United youngster, Otis Khan, was reportedly set to receive international clearance to represent the Pakistan football team in upcoming events.

The national football team also received good news last week when FIFA approved the change of national eligibility for talented footballer Easah Suliman from England.

Earlier this year, head coach Shehzad Anwar confirmed that Easah Suliman, Otis Khan, and Hamza Zahid, who plays for Al-Rams Club, will be available for Pakistan in June.

Last week, it was reported that Pakistan will participate in a four-nation Cup in Mauritius starting on June 8, prior to the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship.

The Men in Green will compete against hosts Mauritius, Kenya, and Djibouti in a 10-day four-nation tournament during the FIFA international window in June.

The PFF has also signed a participation agreement with SAFF, confirming their involvement in the tournament scheduled from June 21 to July 4, where they will also face India.