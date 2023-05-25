Price of Gold in Pakistan Decreases Significantly

The price of gold in Pakistan registered a major decrease on Thursday and settled at Rs. 236,000 per tola.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) went down by Rs. 1,800 per tola to Rs. 236,000 while the price of 10 grams saw a decrease of Rs. 1,543 to close at Rs. 202,332.

ALSO READ Rupee Posts Massive Gains Against US Dollar, Other Currencies

This is the second time during the current week that the price of gold has decreased. The week started with an increase of Rs. 2,000 per tola before going down by Rs. 100 per tola on Tuesday. The price surged again on Wednesday and posted an increase of Rs. 600 per tola.

Today’s decrease means that cumulatively the price of gold has gained Rs. 700 per tola during the first four sessions of the ongoing week.

In the international market, spot gold was 0.2 percent higher at $1,961.77 per ounce by 1155 GMT while the US gold futures were down 0.1 percent to $1,962.60.