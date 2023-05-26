Army Chief Asim Munir Donates Rs. 2.5 Crore to Islamabad Police

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has made a generous donation of Rs 25 million to the martyrs’ families of Islamabad Police.

The donation will be distributed among the families of all the martyrs, as confirmed by a police spokesperson.

چیف آف آرمی سٹاف سید عاصم منیر کی طرف سے شہدائے اسلام آباد پولیس کےلیے 25 ملین کا تحفہ۔ اعزازیہ تمام شہداء کے ورثاء میں تقسیم کیا جائے گا۔ اسلام آباد پولیس کی طرف سے شہداء کے ورثاء کو خطوط ارسال کردیے گئے ہیں۔ ہم شہداء کی قربانیوں کا حق نہیں ادا کرسکتے۔ یہ حقیر نذرانہ 25 مئی… — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) May 25, 2023

The heirs of the martyrs have been informed about this honorarium through letters sent by the Islamabad Police.

This donation is being made in commemoration of Pakistan Martyrs’ Day.

The spokesperson for the ICT Police expressed gratitude to COAS General Asim Munir on behalf of the martyrs’ families for this meaningful contribution.

In a separate development, Professor Dr. Niaz Ahmed Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor of Quaid-e-Azam University, announced initiatives to provide free education and scholarships to the children of martyrs. He also pledged to reserve seats for them in all departments of the university.

In his message, the Vice-Chancellor expressed deep gratitude to the martyrs, highlighting their sacrifices for the safety and survival of Pakistan. He acknowledged that their selfless acts have allowed the nation to live a peaceful life with freedom. He emphasized the importance of never forgetting the sacrifices made by these brave individuals.