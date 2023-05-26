Here’s How Much Prize Money Pakistan Will Get After World Test Championship Final

The ICC have announced the prize pot for the World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle with a total purse of $3.8 million to be shared between the nine teams.
Australia and India will meet in the Ultimate Test at The Oval in London from 7 June with the triumphant team set to take home more than just the WTC mace.
The winners of the ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final will take home a whopping prize of $1.6 million while the runners-up will pocket $800,000.
There is no change in the tournament prize money, which remains the same as that for the inaugural edition of the championship (2019-21) with a total purse of $3.8 million.
Kane Williamson’s New Zealand were rewarded with $1.6 million in Southampton in 2021 after they sealed an eight-wicket win over India in the rain-marred six-day WTC final.
All nine teams will get a share in the $3.8 million purse with South Africa earning $450,000 for finishing third in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 standings. England, who made a late surge and finished their campaign in fourth spot, will bag $350,000.
Sri Lanka, who were among the top teams in the race for a spot in the decider during the epic finale, finished fifth to earn $200,000.
The remaining teams New Zealand (No.6), Pakistan (No.7), West Indies (No.8), and Bangladesh (No.9) will be rewarded with a sum of $100,000 each.
Here are the details:
|Position
|Team
|Prize Money
|Winners
|Australia/India
|$1,600,000
|Runners-up
|Australia/India
|$800,000
|3
|South Africa
|$450,000
|4
|England
|$350,000
|5
|Sri Lanka
|$200,000
|6
|New Zealand
|$100,000
|7
|Pakistan
|$100,000
|8
|West Indies
|$100,000
|9
|Bangladesh
|$100,000