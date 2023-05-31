Islamabad to Set Up 6 Cattle Markets for Eid-ul-Azha

In preparation for Eid-ul-Adha, the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has announced the establishment of six designated cattle markets in the city.

According to sources, the cattle markets will be set up at various locations including Sangjani, Golra Mor I-15, Lehtrar Road, Bhara Kaho, Islamabad Expressway near Zia Masjid, and Rawat.

Starting from June 18 until the third day of Eid-ul-Azha, these cattle markets will operate, allowing citizens to purchase sacrificial animals for religious occasion. The MCI has set the fee for small animals at Rs. 250, while the fee for large animals will be Rs. 500.

To allocate the rights to set up and manage these cattle markets, a bidding process will be conducted on June 14 at the office of the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA). Successful bidders will be granted permission to establish the cattle markets at the designated locations.

The Chief Commissioner and Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) have issued explicit instructions to ensure the smooth functioning and organization of these cattle markets, ensuring a hassle-free experience for buyers and sellers alike.

The establishment of these cattle markets by the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad aims to facilitate the public during the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.