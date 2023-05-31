PTCL Broadband Packages Get a Big Price Cut Along With Higher Speeds

Typically, you would expect prices to increase in the face of significant inflation, but that doesn’t seem to be the case with PTCL’s newest internet packages.

PTCL, Pakistan’s biggest internet and telecom provider, is usually seen increasing prices for its internet packages, but in a welcome turn of events, these costs have decreased instead, with even more speed on top of that.

For instance, the 50 Mbps package was previously priced at Rs. 5,295, and now costs Rs. 4,299. The 6 Mbps package will now cost you Rs. 1,699, while it was previously at Rs. 1,875.

The 8, 15, and 25 Mbps packages no longer exist as they have been replaced by 10, 20, and 30 Mbps connections instead. All of these offers cost less than their previous counterparts, even though they feature more internet speed.

Here are all the prices compared with older packages.

Old New 6 Mbps Rs. 1875 Rs. 1,699 8 Mbps Rs. 2355 Rs. 1,999 (now 10 Mbps) 15 Mbps Rs. 2870 Rs. 2,299 (now 20 Mbps) 25 Mbps Rs. 3455 Rs. 2,899 (now 30 Mbps) 50 Mbps Rs. 5295 Rs. 4,299 100 Mbps Rs. 7845 Rs. 7899

Only the 100 Mbps package has seen a price hike, but it’s a rather small one, going up around Rs. 50 only.