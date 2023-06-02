JazzCash and Easypaisa Impose Fee on Cash Deposits

Branchless banking players JazzCash and Easypaisa have imposed new fixed charges for all customers effective June 2023.

Retailers and customers will pay an extra Rs. 5 per transaction to JazzCash and Easypaisa after the State Bank of Pakistan granted permission to charge the fee in its circular dated May 12, 2023.

A spokesperson for Jazz Cash told ProPakistani, “In order to minimize the losses incurred by branchless banking operators, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) via circular dated May 12, 2023, provisioned a charge of 0.5% of the transaction amount, or PKR 100, whichever is lower, on cash deposit into M-wallets. Prior intimation in this regard was ensured via the JazzCash website and retailers were informed via SMS as well”.

The transaction charges on cash deposits are applicable only at physical touch points (merchants). On transactions of Rs. 50-20,000 a fee of 0.5 percent will be charged while for transactions of over Rs. 20,000 a flat fee of Rs. 100 will be charged.