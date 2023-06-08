PSO Introduces Special Lane for Female Customers

The Pakistan State Oil Company (PSO) has designated a special lane for women at one of its filling stations. The lane has a fuel dispensing machine adorned in a vibrant pink and a large banner showing a lady driver.

Citizens view this initiative as a step towards prioritizing convenience for female drivers. Netizens have appreciated this step, stating that it would save everyone considerable time.

ALSO READ Here’s How Much Yamaha Charges for a Single Nut

Although, the overall reaction to this development is mixed. Some people ridiculed the initiative, while others thought it was pointless. Some also saw this step as offensive due to potential discrimination. Nonetheless, the step has garnered positive attention from the majority of women, for whom it is intended.

Sales Decline

Pakistan’s petroleum sales witnessed a significant decline of 46 percent on a year-over-year (YoY) basis and stood at 1.17 million tons during April 2023 compared to 2.18 million tons during April 2022.

The total sales volume in July-April 2022-23 (10MFY23) declined by 24 percent YoY to reach 13.97 million tons, according to data by Arif Habib Limited (AHL).

As a result, Pakistan’s three biggest Oil Marketing Companies (OMC), namely, Shell, Attock, and PSO, have seen a 22-25% decline in sales. On a month-over-month (MoM) basis, the overall fuel sales showed an increase of 6 percent.

ALSO READ NHA to Get Rs. 170 Billion Under PSDP for FY24

With the economy still teetering on a razor’s edge, the petroleum sector sales are likely to remain slow for the foreseeable future.