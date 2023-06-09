Overseas Stars Join Pakistan Football Squad in Mauritius

Pakistan’s overseas stars, Otis Khan and Harun Hamid have joined the national football team in Mauritius, as they look to integrate into the side ahead of the 4-nation tournament.

The official account of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) announced the joining of the stars on various social media platforms.

Otis Khan and Harun Hamid have joined the team in Mauritius ahead of the 4-Nations Cup! 🏆#wearepakistanfootball #dilsayfootball #shaheens pic.twitter.com/TKCgKvs7j5 — Pakistan Football Federation (@TheRealPFF) June 9, 2023

Otis, who plays for Grimsby Town, and Harun, who has recently represented the under-21 side of English Football Club, Queen’s Park Rangers (QPR), are two of nine overseas-based players selected in Pakistan’s national squad for the tournament.

Other overseas stars including Easah Suliman, Hassan Bashir, and Yousuf Butt will be joining the team in a few day’s time. Centre-back Abdullah Iqbal will join the side after completing his duties with his club side and will miss the opening game against Mauritius on 11 June.

ALSO READ Pakistani Star Amina Hanif Reveals Her Struggles of Playing Football With a Hijab

Midfielder Rahis Nabi had already joined the squad in Pakistan and has been training with the side over the past few weeks.

Shaheens are gearing up for an exciting few weeks of football with the 4-Nation tournament in Africa set to take place next week before the SAFF Championships in India later this month.