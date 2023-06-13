Price of Gold in Pakistan Sees Massive Decrease

The price of gold in Pakistan registered its second consecutive decrease in the current week and fell by Rs. 4,000 per tola.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) fell by Rs. 4,000 per tola to Rs. 221,500 while the price of 10 grams went down by Rs. 3,430 to close at Rs. 189,900.

The price of gold had decreased by Rs. 1,750 per tola on the opening day of the week i.e. Monday. Today’s decline means that, cumulatively, the price of gold has decreased by over Rs. 5,500 per tola in just the first two days of the ongoing week.

The current price of gold is the lowest in well over a month, the last time gold fell below Rs. 220,000 per tola was on May 2.

In the international market, spot gold was up 0.3 percent to $1,963.29 per ounce by 1016 GMT while the US gold futures increased by 0.4 percent to $1,976.80.