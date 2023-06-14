Price of Gold in Pakistan Falls Below Rs. 220,000 Per Tola

The price of gold in Pakistan decreased for the third straight day this week on Wednesday to settle at Rs. 219,000 per tola.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) fell by Rs. 2,500 per tola to Rs. 219,000 while the price of 10 grams went down by Rs. 2,143 to close at Rs. 187,757.

The price of gold had decreased by Rs. 1,750 per tola on Monday while on Tuesday the price plummeted by Rs. 4,000 per tola. Today’s decrease means that, cumulatively, the price of gold has decreased by Rs. 8,250 per tola during the current week. The current price of gold is well below the peak of Rs. 240,000 per tola registered on May 10.

In the international market, spot gold was up 0.3 percent to $1,948.59 per ounce by 1222 GMT while the US gold futures gained 0.1 percent to $1,961.20.