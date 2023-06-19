National Price Monitoring Committee to Meet on Thursday

The meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) will be held on Thursday (June 22) under the chairmanship of Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

The meeting will review the implementation status of the decisions taken in the NPMC meeting held on 15-03-2023.

The meeting will also discuss new price-related developments presented by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The meeting will review measures to stabilize the supply and price of essential items by the Ministry of National Food Security & Research and all provincial governments.