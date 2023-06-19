National Price Monitoring Committee to Meet on Thursday

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 19, 2023 | 9:12 pm

The meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) will be held on Thursday (June 22) under the chairmanship of Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

The meeting will review the implementation status of the decisions taken in the NPMC meeting held on 15-03-2023.

The meeting will also discuss new price-related developments presented by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The meeting will review measures to stabilize the supply and price of essential items by the Ministry of National Food Security & Research and all provincial governments.

ProPK Staff

lens

Lahore Theater Sealed Over Obscene Performances
Read more in lens

proproperty

Fire Erupts at Beverly Centre in Islamabad; Traffic Disruptions Reported Across the City
Read more in proproperty
close
>