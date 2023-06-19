PM Summons Maiden Meeting of Special Investment Facilitation Council Tomorrow

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the first meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Sources said that the prime minister has given approval to constitute a Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) subsequently, the first meeting of the council will be held on Tuesday.

The prime minister will chair the meeting and the Board of Investment has requested SFIC Committees including the Chief Minister, Government of Punjab, CM, Government of Sindh, CM, Government of KP, CM Government of Balochistan, Federal Minister, Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Federal Minister, Ministry of Finance, Federal Minister, Ministry of IT & Telecom, Federal Minister, Ministry of Food National Food Security and Research to attend the meeting.