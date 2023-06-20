College Principal Blackmails First-Year Student After Raping Her for Months

A tragic incident unfolded in Mian Channu as a 14-year-old girl fell victim to rape allegedly committed by her college principal. Disturbingly, the principal subjected her to this heinous crime for a period of four months and recorded videos to use as blackmail.

The first-year student’s health deteriorated, prompting her to confide in her parents about the ordeal. Subsequently, she was taken to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) for medical examinations. The family has lodged a complaint with the police, urging a thorough investigation into the matter.

In a separate incident in Sindh’s Matiari district, a TikToker girl claimed to have been gang-raped by three men. The perpetrators allegedly called her to the New Saeedabad tehsil, where the assault took place. The girl identified Waqas Mallah and his accomplice as the assailants.

A case has been registered against the suspects, although no arrests have been made thus far. The victim expressed her frustration with the police’s perceived inaction, as she continues to face threats from the accused individuals.

Regrettably, incidents of this nature have occurred previously. In July 2020, a girl from Lahore was gang-raped by three men, including a person she had befriended through the popular TikTok app.

According to her complaint, she was lured to the Samanabad area by the individual, Shiraz, and was subsequently forced at gunpoint into a vehicle occupied by two other men, where the assault took place.

