Federal Cabinet Approves UAE Maritime Agreement Draft

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar led a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT) on Tuesday.

As reported by a national daily, the meeting focused on a proposal from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs for a framework agreement between the governments of the UAE and Pakistan. The goal of the agreement is to strengthen the maritime relations.

During the meeting, the committee discussed the recommendations put forward by the Framework Agreement Committee. These recommendations concerned a government-to-government (G2G) agreement under the Inter-Governmental Commercial Transaction Act 2022.

The agreement specifically pertains to ports and shipping. After careful discussions, the committee recommended the draft framework agreement for approval by the federal cabinet.

The main goal of the intergovernmental framework agreement is to create favourable conditions for the operations, maintenance, upgradation, investment, development, and advancement of the container terminal at Birth 6–9, East Wharf, Karachi Port Trust.

This agreement consists of six articles that aim to facilitate the smooth functioning of the Pakistan International Container Terminal in Karachi. The UAE will be responsible for arranging the necessary financing for this transaction.

Once the agreement is signed by both parties, it will become effective and remain valid for five years. This period can be extended if both UAE and Pakistan agree to do so. It is important to note that the agreement’s expiration or termination will not impact existing obligations or contractual arrangements.

The implementation of the agreement will be overseen by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, in coordination with the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.