Pakistan Army Court Martials Senior Officers Including Lieutenant General Over 9 May Chaos

In a press conference held in Rawalpindi, Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), revealed that Pakistan Army has taken decisive action against several high-ranking officers, including a Lieutenant General, for their failure to safeguard military installations on May 9.

During the press conference, Major General Chaudhry disclosed that a total of 15 officers, including three Major Generals and seven Brigadiers, faced disciplinary measures for their negligence. Among them, three officers, including a Lieutenant General, have been dismissed from service as a consequence of their actions.

In connection with the investigation into the May 9 riots, authorities have also made arrests. A granddaughter of a retired four-star general and a son-in-law of another retired four-star general have been apprehended.

Additionally, the wife of a retired three-star general, as well as the wife and son-in-law of a retired two-star general, are currently undergoing an accountability process.

Major General Chaudhry acknowledged that the May 9 incidents, which included the desecration of martyrs’ monuments in various parts of the country, have deeply affected the families of the martyrs and raised concerns among all ranks of the army.

He emphasized that these events were highly condemnable, representing a dark chapter in Pakistan’s history and a significant conspiracy against the nation.

ALSO READ PKR Loses Early-Day Momentum Against US Dollar As Dar Struggles to Woo IMF on Budget

“The actions of these miscreants on May 9 have accomplished what the enemies of Pakistan could not,” Major General Chaudhry remarked, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

DG ISPR concluded by emphasizing the need for unity and vigilance to counter such acts of vandalism and safeguard the nation’s integrity. The military remains committed to upholding the highest standards of discipline and ensuring the protection of Pakistan’s security and interests.