Shortage At Utility Stores Forces Citizens to Purchase Expensive Sugar From Open Market

Despite the federal government’s announcement to continue Prime Minister’s Rs. 30 billion relief package at Utility Stores (USC), an abrupt shortage of subsidized items at the state-run outlets has forced citizens to purchase expensive sugar from the open market.

Sources said USC has issued a fresh tender to procure 45,000 tons of sugar after the previous bid for importing 40,000 tons was canceled.

Pertinently, the federal government has endorsed the huge subsidies on sugar under the PM’s package at USC outlets. The price of sugar for beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) is fixed at Rs. 70 per kg, while regular citizens are charged a fixed rate of Rs. 91 per kg.

The Prime Minister’s relief package at USC outlets first expired on June 30 when the fiscal year 2022-23 ended. The new relief package, which is a continuation of the previous one, is projected to be in effect until the end of fiscal year 2023-24.