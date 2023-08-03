5 Expert Tips for Developers to Avoid Cyber Attacks

Popular online game Roblox suffered a major data leak resulting in almost 4,000 developers’ personal, identifiable information being leaked online.

The leaked info reportedly includes names, phone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, and physical addresses of attendees of the Roblox Developers Conferences held between 2017 and 2020.

Cyber security expert Oliver Green, creator of autoclicker.io shares 5 tips on how game companies can protect their developers from cyberattacks and ensure optimal cybersecurity.

Protecting online developers from cyberattacks is essential for game companies to protect their intellectual property, data, and the integrity of their games. There are several measures companies can take to provide their developers with optimum security.

Security Training

This will help to keep developers and staff members up-to-date and aware of all thing’s security. It is important to ensure they are aware of common cyber threats, phishing scams, and the best practices for data handling and secure coding.

Access Control

Implementing a strong access control system will help limit access to sensitive information and critical systems only to authorized personnel.

Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)

Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) should be enforced for all accounts, including developer accounts. This is to add an extra layer of protection against unauthorized access.

Data Encryption

Ensuring sensitive data is encrypted, both in transit and at rest, is important. This will ensure that even if it’s intercepted, it remains unreadable without the appropriate decryption keys.

Secure APIs

If the company’s games use APIs (Application Programming Interfaces), it is important to ensure they are adequately secured and have proper authentication mechanisms.

There are several methods you can use to ensure authentication: