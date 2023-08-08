Bank Alfalah Partners with the Government of Pakistan to Empower BISP Beneficiaries

In a unique collaboration with the Government of Pakistan, Bank Alfalah, one of Pakistan’s leading commercial banks, is taking significant strides to empower BISP beneficiaries and foster an inclusive environment through the disbursement of social welfare amounts.

Under this partnership, Bank Alfalah will disburse social welfare amounts under Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) to women through its network.

Recent trends and figures have highlighted the urgent need for a more equitable financial landscape, particularly regarding women’s access to banking facilities.

According to a report, women constitute a significant portion of the unbanked population, with only 18% of women having access to formal financial services. This lack of access denies them opportunities to build a secure future and invest in their potential.

BISP, which has been lauded as an effective vehicle of social safety by Shazia Marri, the Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, has approved a record budget of Rs. 471 billion for the fiscal year 2023-24. This substantial allocation highlights the government’s commitment to empowering women in the country.

Recognising the potential of digital solutions in enhancing transparency and accessibility, Bank Alfalah and the Government are collaborating on the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to disburse social welfare amounts to women across Pakistan.

This partnership aims to bring about a transformative change in these women’s lives by providing them with an efficient and secure avenue to receive financial assistance.

Bank Alfalah’s integration into the disbursement process will further streamline and make BISP payments more transparent. The bank’s extensive network of branches and retail POS will enhance accessibility for recipients, ensuring a seamless and secure cash withdrawal experience.

This move aligns with the global shift towards digitisation and cashless transactions, making it easier for women in remote areas to access their social welfare amounts.

This partnership is a significant step towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 5 on gender equality and SDG 10 on reduced inequalities. It will help improve women’s financial inclusion and provide them with access to essential social services.

The partnership will benefit over XX million women across Pakistan. It will help them to meet their basic needs, such as food, healthcare, and education. It will also help them to start their own businesses and become financially independent.

Bank Alfalah’s commitment to women’s empowerment aligns with the global movement for gender equality and financial inclusion. Studies have consistently shown that empowering women financially leads to a more prosperous society and contributes to overall economic growth.

As Bank Alfalah continues its efforts to make banking services accessible to all, collaborating with the government to disburse social welfare amounts to women is a significant step towards a more inclusive and equitable future for Pakistan.

By harnessing the latest trends in digital banking and embracing a gender-sensitive approach, the bank is determined to break down barriers and provide opportunities for women to thrive and succeed.