Cinnova Ranks on the Prestigious Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

Cinnova Technologies, a leading innovator in the managed software services industry, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA, with a global service center in Lahore, is proud to announce that it has been recognized by Inc. Magazine in its esteemed annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of America’s fastest-growing private companies.

This recognition is a testament to Cinnova’s significant growth and success over the past few years. The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. This places Cinnova in a distinctive position among the more than 1.3 million US companies with more than ten employees.

“Cinnova’s inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list is a significant milestone in our company’s history,” said Shehzad Islam, CEO. “This recognition is a testament to the relentless efforts of our exceptional team in Lahore, the high-quality software services we deliver to our US market, and our persistent commitment to satisfying our customers.”

Looking forward, Cinnova plans to continue its upward path through carefully executed organic growth.

“Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list is not our end goal, but a driver for us to continue our commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and growth,” said Jeff Holtmeier, Cinnova’s Executive Chairman and Partner.