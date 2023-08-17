Islamabad Police to Take Strict Action Against Unregistered Cars

Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has launched a crackdown against unregistered and smuggled cars in the capital city.

According to Inspector General (IG) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, this step will encourage road safety. The department has advised the citizens to follow traffic rules by having proper car documentation and authentic number plates.

The reason for this effort is the rising number of street crimes in Islamabad. The authorities stated that a majority of crimes include unregistered cars and bikes, which are hard to track. The department has essentialized the registration of vehicles to ensure proper monitoring and safety in the federal capital.

ALSO READ Islamabad Residents Concerned About Traffic Violations on Srinagar Highway

The Islamabad Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Dr. Mustafa Tanveer stressed that rigorous compliance with this order is essential. He added that those defying the law will be subjected to strict action from the authorities.

The CTO stressed the importance of these efforts, stating that: