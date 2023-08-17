IT Ministry to Train 1,500 Pakistanis in New and Specialized Technologies

The Ministry of IT and Telecommunication has plans to train 15,000 Pakistanis in new and specialized technologies under the “Capacity Building of IT Industry in Specialization Technologies & Platforms program”.

According to the document available with ProPakistani, training will be provided to youth and females in new and complex technologies like BlockChain, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Digital Twins, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, e-health, BPO, e-agriculture and other fields.

According to the document, Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) in consultation with industry and academia will select the most required and demanded technologies to impart training.

Under this program 300 master trainers will be produced on specialized technologies like blockchain, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, etc. These master trainers will then assist the industry in designing HR development programs, designing curricula, and imparting training.

A high-level steering committee will be formed for the selection of training partners and trainers, selection of training courses, and their durations. The project steering committee will have high-level representation from the Ministry of IT and Telecom, the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), the Pakistan Software Houses Association (PASHA), and other relevant stakeholders.

An IT Industry-wide survey will be conducted to know the fresh demand for a highly skilled workforce and respective technologies. Based on survey results requests for proposals will be designed and firms will be selected that have comprehensive learning management systems for delivery of training with an option to participate online in programs, the ministry official said.

According to the MoITT, the total cost of imparting training to 15000 persons is 2000 million but the government has allocated 1000 million in the first stage. The 2,500 trainees completing the training successfully will be placed as interns in the IT companies for 3 months and a stipend of Rs. 25,000 per month will be paid to each trainee.