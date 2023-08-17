Ticket for Pakistan Vs. India Asia Cup 2023 Match to Cost Up to Rs. 87,000

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed the ticket prices for the match between Pakistan and India in the Asia Cup 2023, scheduled for 2 September.

Ticket pricing for the highly anticipated clash at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium ranges from Rs. 8,700 to Rs. 87,000 due to the high demand from fans.

The price for the Grass Embankment West standing and Grass Embankment West Scoreboard End Standing is Rs. 7,000, while A Lower VIP and B Lower VIP is Rs. 36,250.

The ticket price for Grand Stand Top Level B VIP and Grand Stand Top Level A VIP will be Rs. 87,000, while ticket sales for the match will commence today at 6:30 pm.

Earlier today, the PCB started the ticket sales for the first phase in Sri Lanka, while sales for the matches in Pakistan were already announced last week.

Enclosure Price Grass Embankment West standings 8,700 Grass Embankment West Scoreboard End Standing 87,000 A Lower VIP 36, 250 B Lower VIP 36, 250 Grand Stand Top Level A VIP 87,000 Grand Stand Top Level B VIP 87,000

The 13-match tournament will kick off on 30 August, with the home side taking on Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium, with the grand opening ceremony.

Pakistan will host a total of four matches, while Sri Lanka will host nine matches, including the final encounter, which is scheduled for 17 September.